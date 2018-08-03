Defending SEC West champion Auburn opens fall practice

Auburn football began fall practice Friday afternoon. The defending SEC West champions practiced in shells for about two hours.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham looked more comfortable as he returns for his senior season. One of the biggest questions on offense is who will replace runningbacks Kerryon Johnson and Kam Pettway in the backfield.

As far as injuries, wide receivers Will Hastings and Eli Stove particpated in a few drills but were limited. Both are recovering from spring ACL tears.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.