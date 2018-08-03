The stylish and crazy fun ‘Persona 5’ for the PS4 is now just $30

By Lucas Coll



Content Provided by

Since its launch in 2013, Sony’s PlayStation 4 has racked up a fantastic library of games, even edging out the Xbox One thanks to exclusive titles like Bloodborne and God of War. One long-running PlayStation franchise is the Shin Megami Tensei series of role-playing games, and if you own a PS4 and haven’t had the opportunity to play Persona 5, then you’re missing out on one of the platform’s craziest experiences. You’re in luck, however, as this wild, stylish, and addictive RPG has just dropped down in price to $30.

Although Persona 5 falls under the category of role-playing games, it’s far from a traditional example of the genre. The Shin Megami Tensei series has always had its own unique aesthetic and gameplay style, with each one seeming to outdo the last and Persona 5 is no exception, and may just be the wildest ride yet. It’s equal parts RPG and life simulator, with some Pokmon-style creature-collection thrown in, all masterfully blended together with a signature Japanese flair.

The game puts you in the shoes of a high school student who, by night, summons an alter ego the titular “Persona” to do battle with nightmarish creatures in a parallel dimension. During the day, you’ll live the Tokyo life, going to classes and performing other tasks to develop your character’s skills while building up your team of allies (each with Personas of their own) via the game’s in-depth “Confidant” system.

The combat retains the turn-based nature of other entries in the series, albeit with its own wacky and fast-paced flavor. Exploring the parallel world involves dungeon-crawling through various “palaces” that represent manifestations of individual characters’ minds. Persona 5 is simultaneously familiar and strange, and the engaging gameplay and great art style make it a joy to experience.

As you’d expect from an RPG, Persona 5 is big it’ll easily keep you occupied for more than 100 hours or even considerably longer if you’re the type who likes to take your time and smell the roses. If you’re looking for a game to sink your teeth into, then this is one that’s sure to please, and you can now grab a new PS4 copy for just $30.

$30 | Amazon $30 |Walmart

Looking for more great stuff? Find video game deals and more on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for regular updates.

dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers. We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.