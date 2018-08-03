Met Opera reaches deals with unions for singers, musicians - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Met Opera reaches deals with unions for singers, musicians

NEW YORK (AP) - The Metropolitan Opera says it has reached labor agreements with two of its largest unions but has not said whether the deals will allow regular Sunday performances for the first time.

Met spokesman Tim McKeough said Friday agreements were reached with the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents principal singers, choristers and production personnel; and with local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, which represents the orchestra. The agreements would replace deals that expired Tuesday, and are subject to ratification.

Met general manager Peter Gelb has repeatedly said he hoped the new agreements would allow the company to start regular Sunday performances, which the Met believes would draw better than weeknights.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

