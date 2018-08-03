Bodies of missing swimmers recovered off Alabama coast

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (AP) - Authorities have recovered the bodies of a father and son who drowned while swimming off the coast of Alabama.

News outlets reported that authorities recovered the body of the 47-year-old father on Friday morning. Authorities found the body of the 17-year-old son on Thursday.

The two Taiwanese nationals were swimming around Dauphin Island Thursday when they disappeared more than 100 yards (91 meters) from shore. The boy was found hours later in water about a mile from the scene.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the two were vacationing in the area with family. The Dauphin Island Fire Department, the Mobile County Sheriff's Office and other rescue agencies assisted the Coast Guard with the search.

