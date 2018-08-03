A look inside new wing in Chelsea High School

Overcrowding schools is an issue that Shelby County faces right now, as their county is the fastest growing area in the state.

Chelsea High School students will have more space for learning this year with 20 new classrooms added to their building. Principal Wayne Trucks gave us the grand tour Friday before students start back on Tuesday.



"We are trying to unite all of our teachers by academic area," Mr. Trucks explains. "So 90 percent of the teachers moved classrooms this year and thanks to having enough classrooms they were able to do that. The advantage of the addition is have everyone under one roof."

Not to mention the new state of the art science lab.

"So instead of 10 teachers having to share our physics chemistry and anatomy teachers will be able to use this," Trucks states.

This new addition will be able to meet the needs of students for a while, but with so much growth in this area the school system is already looking towards the future as class sizes grow each year.



"We have some room for an additional wing if necessary, and I know that they school board has already talked about plans for the future in case those needs do occur," Trucks explains.

