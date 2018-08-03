FX plans: Nick Offerman drama and Chris Rock joining 'Fargo' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

FX plans: Nick Offerman drama and Chris Rock joining 'Fargo'

By The Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - FX is picking up a drama about a cutting-edge tech company starring Nick Offerman, sinking resources into a series based in feudal Japan and getting Chris Rock to star in a fourth series of "Fargo."

The network revealed some of its upcoming plans Friday that include an eight-episode "Devs," starring Offerman as the CEO of a secretive tech firm in San Francisco.

FX is also rebooting "Shogun" as a 10-episode limited series. The series will be based on James Clavell's novel that was turned into a 1980 NBC miniseries event starring Richard Chamberlain.

Rock will star in a new season of "Fargo," set in 1950, that will begin production next year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

