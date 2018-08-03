FX plans: Nick Offerman drama and Chris Rock joining 'Fargo'

By The Associated Press



BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - FX is picking up a drama about a cutting-edge tech company starring Nick Offerman, sinking resources into a series based in feudal Japan and getting Chris Rock to star in a fourth series of "Fargo."

The network revealed some of its upcoming plans Friday that include an eight-episode "Devs," starring Offerman as the CEO of a secretive tech firm in San Francisco.

FX is also rebooting "Shogun" as a 10-episode limited series. The series will be based on James Clavell's novel that was turned into a 1980 NBC miniseries event starring Richard Chamberlain.

Rock will star in a new season of "Fargo," set in 1950, that will begin production next year.

