University of Michigan gets Jonathan Demme's archive

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - The archive of the late filmmaker Jonathan Demme is being donated to the University of Michigan Library .

The donation by Demme's family was announced Friday at the Traverse City Film Festival ahead of a screening of "Swimming to Cambodia," a 1987 film he directed. The collection includes photographs, scripts, correspondence, personal notes, unfinished documentary film footage, promotional items, costumes and props.

The archive at the Ann Arbor school will become part of the "Screen Arts Mavericks and Makers " collection, which also includes the works of Orson Welles, Robert Altman and others.

Demme died last year at the age of 73. Among the many films he directed were the Oscar winners "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia." He also directed the acclaimed concert film, the Talking Heads' "Stop Making Sense."

