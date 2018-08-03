School supplies are pricey, here’s where to find some deals

The great back-to-school scavenger hunt for supplies has begun. So has the pursuit for the best prices. If you missed tax free weekend, don’t worry… there’s still time to shop! This list may help.
Target
Target price matches its competitors up to 14 days after purchase, although some restrictions apply.
Here are some of their best deals:
Amazon.com
Amazon has the same school supply staples as the big-box stores at its Back to School site. You'll find a mix of discounts and rotating deals.
For the college bound, there’s the College Bookstore, where you can buy new and used textbooks for less than the campus bookstore prices.
They also have an entire page just for teacher school supplies.
Amazon has these Ticonderoga Pencils, 96-count for just $9.96 right now!
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering half-off deals on Nike footwear and 15 percent off footwear priced at $69.99 or more. The store is also offering $9.99 backpacks.
Dick’s offers free shipping on orders of $49 and a price-match guarantee.
Among the best deals:
Apple doesn’t run very many deals, so when they do, it’s worth taking note! You can score Beats Solo3 Wireless or Powerbeats3 Wireless in-ear headphones if you buy an eligible Mac desktop or laptop model, a $299.95 discount. You can also get a pair of free Powerbeats Wireless in-ear headphones if you buy an iPad Pro (which has a starting price of $629), a savings of $199.95.
JCPenney is promoting a slew of deals on kids’ clothes, including $10 off school uniform purchases of $50 or more. The retailer also is running an online only sale of 25 percent off purchases of $100 or more with the promo code 7BIGSALE. That would bring the price of these already on-sale Arizona jeans for boys down to just $8.49. At that price, you might as well buy two pairs, for when turns up with a weird stain or a can’t-fix-that-one tear.
Prepackaged school kits
Parents can often save time and money by purchasing back-to-school supplies as one kit.
Happy Back to School season!
