School supplies are pricey, here’s where to find some deals

The great back-to-school scavenger hunt for supplies has begun. So has the pursuit for the best prices. If you missed tax free weekend, don’t worry… there’s still time to shop! This list may help.

Target

Target price matches its competitors up to 14 days after purchase, although some restrictions apply.

Here are some of their best deals:

Crayola 24-count crayons: $.50

Crayola 12-count colored pencils or fine-line colored markers: $.99

Crayola 10-count broad markers: $.99

School supply box: $.99

Expo 4-count dry erase markers: $3.49

Elmer's 12-count Disappearing Purple glue sticks: $3.49

Cat & Jack Backpacks: $14.99 and up

Cat & Jack lunch kits: $9.99 and up

Amazon.com

Amazon has the same school supply staples as the big-box stores at its Back to School site. You'll find a mix of discounts and rotating deals.

For the college bound, there’s the College Bookstore, where you can buy new and used textbooks for less than the campus bookstore prices.

They also have an entire page just for teacher school supplies.

Amazon has these Ticonderoga Pencils, 96-count for just $9.96 right now!

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering half-off deals on Nike footwear and 15 percent off footwear priced at $69.99 or more. The store is also offering $9.99 backpacks.

Dick’s offers free shipping on orders of $49 and a price-match guarantee.

Among the best deals:

DSG Youth Adventure Backpack: $9.99

Adidas Youth Young Creator Backpack: $40

Skechers Kids' Preschool Equalizer Running Shoes for boys: $39.99 (normally $59.99)

Adidas Neo Kids' Preschool Lite Racer Shoes for girls: $28.97 (normally $54.99)

Apple

Apple doesn’t run very many deals, so when they do, it’s worth taking note! You can score Beats Solo3 Wireless or Powerbeats3 Wireless in-ear headphones if you buy an eligible Mac desktop or laptop model, a $299.95 discount. You can also get a pair of free Powerbeats Wireless in-ear headphones if you buy an iPad Pro (which has a starting price of $629), a savings of $199.95.

JCPenney

JCPenney is promoting a slew of deals on kids’ clothes, including $10 off school uniform purchases of $50 or more. The retailer also is running an online only sale of 25 percent off purchases of $100 or more with the promo code 7BIGSALE. That would bring the price of these already on-sale Arizona jeans for boys down to just $8.49. At that price, you might as well buy two pairs, for when turns up with a weird stain or a can’t-fix-that-one tear.

Prepackaged school kits

Parents can often save time and money by purchasing back-to-school supplies as one kit.

Walmart has a feature that allows users to type in their zip code to find a list of local schools, and the schools' specific supply lists. Each list is broken out into the supplies along with the quantity the teachers' request. Click on the "Find Items" link for Walmart prices.

Another option is School Tool Box, which similarly allows shoppers to find their own school's lists, and often serves as a school fundraiser. This tool also divides the lists further by gender, which some schools require.

Amazon's back to school sale also includes kits. The kits are organized into grade-appropriate levels, but do not appear to allow for prepackaged kits according to specific school lists. Amazon hasn’t forgotten college students and teachers.

Happy Back to School season!

