Jill: Tracking puffy clouds and developing showers

Puffy clouds continue to grow vertically, which is a sign that showers are trying to form, and sure enough they are. They’ll be widely scattered in nature today and will contain locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and lightning. Any activity fades this evening and that’s good news for those going to the Barons game or elsewhere. Temperatures rise into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.



Saturday looks great for tackling outdoor projects, though I still have a 30 percent chance for showers and storms. It will also be a little hotter and humid so take it easy outside. If you are going to Pyro-Palooza at Regions Field, the weather should be nice.



On Sunday, the heat continues to build and there is a slight chance for a passing shower or storm.



Our next big thing is the heat, which will be most intense on Monday afternoon.



Tuesday through Friday, scattered showers and storms return and seasonal summertime temperatures remain.



Tracking developing showers starting on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

