AATC’s Bahn Mi Sliders

1 lb thinly cut pork cutlets

8 yeast rolls or french bread

¼ cup sugar

½ cup rice vinegar

¼ cup water

¼ cup daikon, sliced into matchsticks

¼ cup onion, sliced

Salt and pepper

¼ cup cucumber, sliced

Mayonnaise

1 Tbsp cilantro

1 lime

Grill or roast pork with char siu seasoning. Combine all other ingredients except mayo and lime. Dissolve sugar especially. Arrange pork on rolls and a bit of mayo or favorite sauce. Top with vegetable mixture and cucumbers and a squeeze of lime. Enjoy! *Remember you can use chicken, pork or beef.