AATC’s Bahn Mi Sliders
1 lb thinly cut pork cutlets
8 yeast rolls or french bread
¼ cup sugar
½ cup rice vinegar
¼ cup water
¼ cup daikon, sliced into matchsticks
¼ cup onion, sliced
Salt and pepper
¼ cup cucumber, sliced
Mayonnaise
1 Tbsp cilantro
1 lime
Grill or roast pork with char siu seasoning. Combine all other ingredients except mayo and lime. Dissolve sugar especially. Arrange pork on rolls and a bit of mayo or favorite sauce. Top with vegetable mixture and cucumbers and a squeeze of lime. Enjoy! *Remember you can use chicken, pork or beef.
