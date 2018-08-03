Water service should return shortly after outage in Bessemer area this morning

UPDATE: The City of Bessemer says repairs to the line on 10th Avenue and 18th Street have bene completed. The start-up process to resume water service to Bessemer Water customers is underway. Customers should have water service restored within the next hour or two, according to water system officials.

ORIGINAL: A 36-inch water main break is causing outages in the Bessemer area.

Crews shut down a filter plant until they can close enough valves to isolate the break near 18th Street South and 10th Avenue North.

The outage is expected to impact customers in Bessemer, Lipscomb, Midfield and Brighton.

The Jefferson County Health Department has asked restaurants that have been affected to voluntarily close until the water is turned back on.

“I don’t have any water pressure. It’s just dripping,” beautician Bonita Marshall said.

That means a slow day for business.

“Today I only had one client. And usually on a Friday, it’s one of my busier days. And right now I’m sitting here not doing anything,” she said.

Her salon was not the only business impacted.

The Jefferson County Health Department encouraged restaurants in Brighton, Midfield, Lipscomb and portions of the city of Bessemer to close up shop until the water was turned back on.

Bessemer Utilities operations manager Jerry Yarbrough said he believes the valve that malfunctioned was put in in 1999, and age could’ve been the cause.

The city sent out a statement saying the affected areas would have their water back on late Friday afternoon.

