Large water main break causes outages in Bessemer area

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

A 36-inch water main break is causing outages in the Bessemer area. 

Crews shut down a filter plant until they can close enough valves to isolate the break near 18th Street South and 10th Avenue North.

The outage is expected to impact customers in Bessemer, Lipscomb, Midfield and Brighton. 

This story is developing. 

