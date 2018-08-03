Large water main break causes outages in Bessemer area

A 36-inch water main break is causing outages in the Bessemer area.More >>
A 36-inch water main break is causing outages in the Bessemer area.More >>
The shooting happened in the 900 block of 52nd Place North, near Richard Arrington Blvd. North.More >>
The shooting happened in the 900 block of 52nd Place North, near Richard Arrington Blvd. North.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating what led to two people being found dead in their Birmingham home.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating what led to two people being found dead in their Birmingham home.More >>
One lane of I-65 Northbound is open as law enforcement responds to a multi-vehicle wreck with injuries.More >>
One lane of I-65 Northbound is open as law enforcement responds to a multi-vehicle wreck with injuries.More >>
East Alabama is dealing with some patchy dense fog this morning. That's the area that saw the most rainfall yesterday.More >>
East Alabama is dealing with some patchy dense fog this morning. That's the area that saw the most rainfall yesterday.More >>