Maddox matches Ivey in July cash haul; Ivey has overall lead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Gubernatorial challenger Walt Maddox was able to keep fundraising pace in July with Gov. Kay Ivey, although Ivey has an overall cash advantage.

Fundraising reports filed Thursday evening show that Maddox raised about $245,000. Ivey raised about $249,000.

Maddox has a campaign fund balance of about $313,000. Ivey has a campaign balance of about $271,000.

The July numbers are potentially a positive sign for Maddox as he takes on the favored and well-funded Republican.

While they posted similar numbers in July, Ivey has a more than 3-1 overall fundraising advantage.

Maddox has raised a about $1.4 million for his campaign, while Ivey raised nearly $5 million.

The cash advantage allowed Ivey to keep a heavy television presence during the GOP primary. Ivey began running a new television ad this week.

