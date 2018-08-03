Boys say they put black doll in noose at playground as prank - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Boys say they put black doll in noose at playground as prank

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Two pre-teen boys say they pulled a prank by putting a black doll hanging from a noose above a playground that partly sits on top of a burial site for 5,000 black Philadelphia residents.

The doll was discovered Thursday morning and prompted Mayor Jim Kenney to call it "a despicable act."

The boys, one black and one white, told WCAU-TV they put the doll there because they thought it would scare people, and that it wasn't about race.

The city has plans to put up a memorial to those buried beneath the playground.

The 19th century burial ground was established by Richard Allen, a freed slave who founded the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Its existence had been forgotten until a historian began researching the site about a decade ago.

___

Information from: WCAU-TV, http://www.nbc10.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Immigrant parents fight chaotic system for their children

    Immigrant parents fight chaotic system for their children

    Friday, August 3 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-08-03 17:29:26 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-08-04 08:03:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Evelyn Zepeda cares for a four-year-old boy at her home in Austin, Texas. The boy's adoptive mother and Zepeda's biological mother, Josefina Ortiz Corrales, remains in an immigration detention c...(AP Photo/Stephen Spillman). In this July 26, 2018 photo, Evelyn Zepeda cares for a four-year-old boy at her home in Austin, Texas. The boy's adoptive mother and Zepeda's biological mother, Josefina Ortiz Corrales, remains in an immigration detention c...
    The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.More >>
    The U.S. government's confusing and improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.More >>

  • Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

    Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

    Friday, August 3 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-08-03 21:02:37 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 4:00 AM EDT2018-08-04 08:00:05 GMT
    President Trump's voting commission had no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said. (Source: CNN)President Trump's voting commission had no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said. (Source: CNN)

    Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

    More >>

    Maine's secretary of state says that the now-disbanded voting integrity commission launched by the Trump administration uncovered no evidence to support claims of widespread voter fraud.

    More >>

  • Weather to bring renewed fire danger to Northern California

    Weather to bring renewed fire danger to Northern California

    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-08-04 05:18:14 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 3:59 AM EDT2018-08-04 07:59:05 GMT
    (Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...(Kent Porter /The Press Democrat via AP). A tower of smoke pours from Cow Mountain as Burney, California firefighter Bob May keeps a watch on surrounding vegetation for spot fires during a wildfire off Scotts Valley Road, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, near L...

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>

    Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires are bracing for a weekend of windy, hot weather that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly