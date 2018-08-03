Multi-vehicle wreck causes heavy delays on I-65 NB in Alabaster; One lane open

One lane of I-65 Northbound is open as law enforcement responds to a multi-vehicle wreck with injuries.

The crash happened at the 237 mile marker near Alabaster. There were injuries, according to state troopers.

Read detour information below:

6:45am: DETOUR AROUND CRASH 65 NB before Alabaster exit--exit I-65 at US 31 in Calera; take US 31 to Hwy 22; take Hwy 22 past Calera MS to Hwy 119 to US 31. Either stay on US 31 or get back on 65 NB to get to Bham @wbrcnews @wbrctraffic #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/VY62IoDX3I — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyWBRC) August 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.