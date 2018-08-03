Multi-vehicle wreck causes heavy delays on I-65 NB in Alabaster; - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Multi-vehicle wreck causes heavy delays on I-65 NB in Alabaster; One lane open

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

One lane of I-65 Northbound is open as law enforcement responds to a multi-vehicle wreck with injuries. 

The crash happened at the 237 mile marker near Alabaster. There were injuries, according to state troopers. 

