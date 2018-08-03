All lanes open on I-65 NB in Alabaster after multi-vehicle wreck - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

All lanes open on I-65 NB in Alabaster after multi-vehicle wreck

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

All lanes are now open on I-65 Northbound following a multi-vehicle wreck with injuries. 

The crash happened at the 237 mile marker near Alabaster. There were serious injuries, according to state troopers. 

No word on who was injured. 

