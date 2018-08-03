US employers add 157,000 jobs, jobless rate hits 3.9 pct. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

US employers add 157,000 jobs, jobless rate hits 3.9 pct.

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. employers slowed their hiring in July, adding 157,000 jobs, a solid gain but below the healthy pace in the first half of this year.

The Labor Department said Friday the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.9 percent from 4 percent. That's near an 18-year low of 3.8 percent reached in May.

Employers added an average of 224,000 new workers in the first six months of this year, a faster pace than in 2017. The pickup has impressed many economists because it's coming late in the economic expansion, which has entered its 10th year and is now the second-longest in U.S. history.

The slip in hiring last month may be temporary. Consumers are spending freely and businesses are stepping up their investment in buildings and equipment, accelerating growth. That's raising demand for workers in industries ranging from manufacturing to construction to health care.

The economy expanded at a 4.1 percent annual rate in the April-June quarter, the strongest showing in nearly four years.

One cloud on the horizon has been the Trump administration's trade fights with China, the European Union, Canada and Mexico. The White House has slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum and on $34 billion of imports from China, and several companies have hit U.S. imports with retaliatory duties.

Yet the trade fights didn't appear to impact hiring last month. Manufacturers, among the most directly affected by the import taxes, added 37,000 jobs, the most in seven months.

Oil and gas drillers nearly doubled their investment in drilling rigs and other structures this spring, helping manufacturers expand. That's likely boosted factory output of steel pipe and other drilling equipment. The new spending follows a 60 percent jump in oil prices in the past year.

The economy is projected to grow at about a 3 percent pace for the rest of the year, which would likely mean that growth for all of 2018 would top 3 percent for the first time since 2005.

Strong demand from consumers and businesses sharply reduced the stockpiles of goods held on many store shelves and warehouses. Rebuilding those inventories will require additional factory output, potentially lifting growth in the third and fourth quarters.

One weak spot for economy, however, is the housing market. Sales of existing homes have fallen for three straight months and are now below a recent peak reached last November. Sales of new homes fell sharply in June.

With the economy healthy, more Americans want to buy homes, but there is a paucity of houses for sale. That has driven up home prices. Mortgage rates have also increased in the past year, lifting monthly payments and making many homes even less affordable.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Wisconsin man contracts rare blood infection from dog

    Wisconsin man contracts rare blood infection from dog

    Thursday, August 2 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-08-02 12:45:48 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-08-03 13:03:59 GMT
    Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection most likely from a dog lick.More >>
    Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection most likely from a dog lick.More >>

  • States vow to press fight against Trump's car fuel rules

    States vow to press fight against Trump's car fuel rules

    Thursday, August 2 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-08-02 21:40:21 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-08-03 13:05:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brian Melley). California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at UCLA about his efforts to fight the Trump administration's proposal to weaken car efficiency fuel standards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Deputy Attorney General ...(AP Photo/Brian Melley). California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at UCLA about his efforts to fight the Trump administration's proposal to weaken car efficiency fuel standards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Deputy Attorney General ...
    California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most...More >>
    California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most polluted air.More >>

  • Man accused of threats to Congress, including GOP's Scalise

    Man accused of threats to Congress, including GOP's Scalise

    Thursday, August 2 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-08-02 18:53:08 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-08-03 13:03:49 GMT
    A western New York man accused of leaving threatening voicemails for two members of Congress has been arrested.More >>
    A western New York man accused of leaving threatening voicemails for two members of Congress has been arrested.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly