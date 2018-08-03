Peace, music, pictures: Woodstock archive takes online stage - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Peace, music, pictures: Woodstock archive takes online stage

BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) - A collection of photos and movies from the 1969 Woodstock music festival have been posted online .

The Museum at Bethel Woods posted the archival images for the first time, two weeks before the 49th anniversary of the famous concert.

The archive features photos and video from almost 30 contributors who were at the scene of the three-day concert that kicked off on Aug. 15, 1969, in Bethel, New York.

The images are posted at https://photoarchive.museumatbethelwoods.org .

The museum is located at the Bethel Woods Center for the arts, a 12-year-old amphitheater concert venue built on the site of the '69 music festival.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Calling 911: Actresses Bassett, Hinds helped by responders

    Calling 911: Actresses Bassett, Hinds helped by responders

    Thursday, August 2 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-08-02 23:54:56 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-08-03 12:38:14 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Actress/co-executive producer Angela Bassett participates in the "9-1-1" panel during the Fox Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Beverly Hills...(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Actress/co-executive producer Angela Bassett participates in the "9-1-1" panel during the Fox Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Beverly Hills...
    Angela Bassett resorted to dialing 911 for help when she had trouble with a fireplace at home.More >>
    Angela Bassett resorted to dialing 911 for help when she had trouble with a fireplace at home.More >>

  • Fox exec: Up to 'Simpsons' creators to handle Apu criticism

    Fox exec: Up to 'Simpsons' creators to handle Apu criticism

    Thursday, August 2 2018 4:19 PM EDT2018-08-02 20:19:59 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-08-03 12:38:12 GMT
    Fox says it trusts the creators of "The Simpsons" to handle the show's depiction of Indian shop owner Apu, which has drawn fire as a racist stereotype,.More >>
    Fox says it trusts the creators of "The Simpsons" to handle the show's depiction of Indian shop owner Apu, which has drawn fire as a racist stereotype,.More >>

  • Peace, music, pictures: Woodstock archive takes online stage

    Peace, music, pictures: Woodstock archive takes online stage

    Friday, August 3 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-08-03 12:11:37 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-08-03 12:38:10 GMT
    A collection of photos and movies from the 1969 Woodstock music festival have been posted online.More >>
    A collection of photos and movies from the 1969 Woodstock music festival have been posted online.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly