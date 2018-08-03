Peace, music, pictures: Woodstock archive takes online stage - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Peace, music, pictures: Woodstock archive takes online stage

BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) - A collection of photos and movies from the 1969 Woodstock music festival have been posted online .

The Museum at Bethel Woods posted the archival images for the first time, two weeks before the 49th anniversary of the famous concert.

The archive features photos and video from almost 30 contributors who were at the scene of the three-day concert that kicked off on Aug. 15, 1969, in Bethel, New York.

The images are posted at https://photoarchive.museumatbethelwoods.org .

The museum is located at the Bethel Woods Center for the arts, a 12-year-old amphitheater concert venue built on the site of the '69 music festival.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

