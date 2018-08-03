Inmate found hanging by his clothing, dies in Alabama jail

TARRANT, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate was found dead and hanging by his clothing less than three hours after being booked into the city jail in a Birmingham suburb.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the inmate as 62-year-old David M. Farley, who was found hanging in his cell at the Tarrant City Jail Wednesday. Al.com reports that he was pronounced dead at a hospital later that night.

Tarrant police Lt. Phillip George said officers had arrested Farley about 9 p.m. Wednesday on a disorderly conduct charge. Police said Farley was intoxicated and there had been an argument at his home.

Tarrant is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) northeast of downtown Birmingham, just north of the city's airport.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.