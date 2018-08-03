Mickey: Drier weather for part of the weekend

East Alabama is dealing with some patchy dense fog this morning. That's the area that saw the most rainfall yesterday.

As far as the rest of us, we are beginning our Friday with mostly clear skies, temps in the 60s to 70s and muggy conditions.

We should see plenty of sunshine this morning and only a chance of isolated showers in the heat of the day. Our rain chances stand at 30 percent today with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday also brings about a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Our temps begin to climb a degree or two this weekend.

Sunday into Monday may be our best days to get outside, with drier conditions expected. I'd do it early though because the afternoons are expected to be muggy with "feels like" temps near the century mark.

Scattered showers and storms look like they will return for the remainder of the workweek.

Have a great weekend!

