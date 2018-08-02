Woodlawn shooting victim in critical condition - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Woodlawn shooting victim in critical condition

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in Woodlawn.

Authorities say the male victim was shot while walking. He is in critical condition..

The shooting happened in the 900 block of 52nd Place North, near Richard Arrington Blvd. North. The call came in around 10 p.m.

