Woodlawn shooting victim in critical condition

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in Woodlawn.
Authorities say the male victim was shot while walking. He is in critical condition..
The shooting happened in the 900 block of 52nd Place North, near Richard Arrington Blvd. North. The call came in around 10 p.m.
We will provide more information when it is available.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.