63-year-old man shot, killed in Woodlawn identified

Authorities say that a 63-year-old man critically injured in a Woodlawn shooting has died.
Authorities say Gregory C. Hrabowski was shot while walking in the 900 block of 52nd Place North, near Richard Arrington Blvd. North. The call came in around 10 p.m.
He died later that night.
Hrabowski was discovered on the porch of a house by an acquaintance after a single gunshot was heard, according to authorities.
No motive or suspect information has been released.
