B'ham Subway manager fired for racial slur apologizes, calls it a "slip up"

The former manager of the Valley Ave. Subway store is responding to a heated confrontation caught on video. You can hear her using the “N” word in a video now going viral.

April Epperson is now telling her side of what she says took place that lead up to a heated confrontation caught on video recently between Antuan Clark and his sister, who was working her first day at the store. Clark says he came to see his sister when Epperson called him inside and told him he needs to get off the property when his sister is working.

"She's in training and while she's here she doesn't need a distraction. I'm going to need them to get away from the property or step off the property while she's at work,” Epperson said.

Clark disagreed and says Epperson fired his sister on the spot. Epperson says that she did not fire Clark’s sister. Things eventually got even more heated. Ultimately Clark is forced out of the door and that's when you hear Epperson use the “N” word. She says she felt threatened at the time.

"He punched me in my face. I pushed him out the door because that was the only thing I knew to do. I felt like I was in danger. I pushed him out the door. He punches me in my face and as soon as I shut the door, the only thing that came out of my mouth was, 'N*****,' and I'm sorry. It could have been a Mexican standing there. It popped out of my mouth that's what that Mexican would have got called. That white person would have got called that too," Epperson said.

Epperson was fired Thursday because of what took place. She claims she used the wrong choice of words that day.

"I said the wrong word. I'm sorry for it. I am taking my punishment and I'm walking away from it. I get that I screwed up. I'm a big girl. I can handle it. But I can't handle being called racist on national television over a slip up,” Epperson said.

Epperson apologized several times and tells us she even has African-American family members. She told us what she said wasn’t meant to be hurtful.

In a statement, Subway says in part what happened does not reflect the company's core value to respect every individual.

