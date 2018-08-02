Bad weather forces Beyonce and Jay-Z concert fans inside - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bad weather forces Beyonce and Jay-Z concert fans inside

By MESFIN FEKADU
Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Severe weather forced fans at Beyonce and Jay-Z's concert out of their seats to wait inside MetLife Stadium because of bad weather in the area.

Officials said Thursday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey - where the New York Giants and New York Jets play - that concertgoers must head inside while it rained before the performers took the stage. Officials said a thunderstorm was on its way.

DJ Khaled performed Thursday, bringing Fabolous, Jim Jones, Bazzi and Freeway onstage. The duo Chloe x Halle, who are signed to Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment, also performed.

It was not clear if Beyonce and Jay-Z would still take the stage Thursday. They also have a show planned Friday at MetLife.

