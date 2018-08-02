FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog Friday morning, isolated showers & storms in the afternoon

Most areas will remain dry Thursday night with a small chance for a few isolated showers through the early morning. We will need to keep an eye out for patchy dense fog in the morning, so be sure to check in with Mickey for updates on the AM visibility; lows will be in the 70s.

Most of the fog will be to the east where we’ve had the highest rainfall accumulations. Friday is going to be another mostly dry day, with the more typical isolated storms and showers in the afternoon. The heat will continue to build, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. The moisture levels won’t change much, so this will have a big impact on comfort levels by increasing the heat index.

THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: The upper-level trough that has kept us in the recent soggy pattern will lift out this weekend. There will be a lingering disturbance to our southwest, producing heavier rain over Louisiana. I know we haven’t seen quite as much rain over West Alabama this week, but this may enhance the chance for some afternoon pop-ups over our western counties Saturday. I still think you will have plenty of time to get out to the pool or work in the yard. We are keeping rain chances around 40% for Saturday and this wet weather should be mostly limited to the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be an even drier day as a high-pressure ridge begins to take hold across the region. This will set the stage for periods of sunshine for Sunday and Monday, with isolated afternoon storms, and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Long range data is hinting at another upper air trough setting up over the region by the middle of next week. If this verifies, we will be talking about another big increase in rain chances starting on Tuesday.

