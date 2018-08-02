Omarosa's back, charges Trump showed signs of mental decline - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Omarosa's back, charges Trump showed signs of mental decline

WASHINGTON (AP) - A former White House staffer is claiming in a new book that President Donald Trump has exhibited a "mental decline that could not be denied."

An excerpt from Omarosa Manigault-Newman's new book was published Thursday by DailyMail.com.

The former reality television star, who appeared on Trump's "The Apprentice" and later served as an assistant to the president, says she was disturbed by a famous interview Trump gave to Lester Holt.

She writes that, while watching the interview on television, she "realized that something real and serious was going on in Donald's brain" and that his "mental decline could not be denied."

She says, "I kept thinking, 'Oh no! Oh no! This is bad!"

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Abortion-rights activists brace for new wave of restrictions

    Abortion-rights activists brace for new wave of restrictions

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:43:47 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 9:40 PM EDT2018-08-03 01:40:17 GMT
    Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>
    Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>

  • Nevada GOP senator's health care views heat up tough race

    Nevada GOP senator's health care views heat up tough race

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-08-02 16:12:16 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 9:40 PM EDT2018-08-03 01:40:12 GMT
    Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's sliding positions last year on a long-held GOP promise to repeal Obamacare are providing plenty of fodder for Democrats hoping to stymie his re-election.More >>
    Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's sliding positions last year on a long-held GOP promise to repeal Obamacare are providing plenty of fodder for Democrats hoping to stymie his re-election.More >>

  • Wisconsin man contracts rare blood infection from dog

    Wisconsin man contracts rare blood infection from dog

    Thursday, August 2 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-08-02 12:45:48 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 9:40 PM EDT2018-08-03 01:40:07 GMT
    Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection most likely from a dog lick.More >>
    Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection most likely from a dog lick.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly