Fairfield anti-gun violence advocate recounts being shot In bed while sleeping 2 weeks ago

His voice of advocacy is now that of a victim of the very thing he fights against. He vividly remembers what happened just before 2 a.m. on July 16 as he was sound asleep in his Fairfield bed.More >>
His voice of advocacy is now that of a victim of the very thing he fights against. He vividly remembers what happened just before 2 a.m. on July 16 as he was sound asleep in his Fairfield bed.More >>
A Birmingham pastor is explaining comments he made during a visit with President Donald Trump on Wednesday that some consider controversial.More >>
A Birmingham pastor is explaining comments he made during a visit with President Donald Trump on Wednesday that some consider controversial.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating what led to two people being found dead in their Birmingham home.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating what led to two people being found dead in their Birmingham home.More >>
An Alabama girl was bullied so badly at school, her mother looked for a different way to teach her child. We're on your side with a look at how one online school changed the girl's life, and the options available for your child.More >>
An Alabama girl was bullied so badly at school, her mother looked for a different way to teach her child. We're on your side with a look at how one online school changed the girl's life, and the options available for your child.More >>
A confrontation at a Subway restaurant on Valley Ave. in Birmingham lead to a manager being fired and more training for other employees.More >>
A confrontation at a Subway restaurant on Valley Ave. in Birmingham lead to a manager being fired and more training for other employees.More >>