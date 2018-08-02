Child leads police to two bodies in B'ham home; Deaths ruled homicide

The Jefferson County coroner has ruled the deaths of two people found dead in their Birmingham home homicides.

The bodies were found in the 8700 block of 9th Court Circle South. The bodies were discovered around 4:20 p.m.

The call received by officers was of a child walking alone in the area, Sgt. Williams says. He adds that when officers arrived, they noticed the child's clothes had blood stains on them. The child then led authorities to the home, where they discovered the deceased woman and man.

Sgt. Williams said it is believed the child came from the home where the bodies were found. The child did not have any injuries.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.