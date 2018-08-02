Car belonging to victims of double homicide in B'ham found in Miami, FL

The Jefferson County coroner has ruled the deaths of two people found dead in their Birmingham home homicides.

Birmingham police say Mary Holt, 67, and Joe Holt, 68, were found in the 8700 block of 9th Court Circle South. The bodies were discovered around 4:20 p.m.

The call received by officers was of a child walking alone in the area, Sgt. Williams says. He adds that when officers arrived, they noticed the child's clothes had blood stains on them. The child then led authorities to the home, where they discovered the deceased woman and man.

Sgt. Williams said it is believed the child came from the home where the bodies were found. The child did not have any injuries.

Residents who live near the home where the couple was found say they're concerned there hasn't been a suspect named.

"I really hope they could find the person who did it and bring them to justice, that's all so it could bring a little more comfort to the rest of the people that live on the street as well. And to the baby...and that rest of that family,” says Khadijah Kendricks, who lives in the area.

The Holts attended Grace Episcopal Church in Woodlawn. Church members have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the Holts' funerals.

Birmingham police say they received information that the Miami Beach Police Department recovered the gray 2012 Honda Civic that belonged to the Holts. Miami police arrested the person driving that vehicle, who had an unrelated outstanding warrant. It is not yet known if that person was involved in the homicide case.

Authorities continue to investigate.

