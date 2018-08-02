2 people found dead inside B'ham home - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

2 people found dead inside B'ham home

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating what led to two people being found dead in their Birmingham home.

Sgt. Johnny Williams says the deaths are currently unclassified. The bodies were discovered around 4:20 p.m.

This story is developing.

