2 people found dead inside B'ham home

Birmingham police are investigating what led to two people being found dead in their Birmingham home.
Sgt. Johnny Williams says the deaths are currently unclassified. The bodies were discovered around 4:20 p.m.
This story is developing.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.