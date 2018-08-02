B'ham Subway manager fired after confrontation with customer

A confrontation at a Subway restaurant on Valley Ave. in Birmingham lead to a manager being fired and more training for other employees.

Antuan Clark took a video of the manager using a racial slur aimed at him Tuesday night.

Clark said he came to see his sister’s first day on the job. The unnamed manager told him he could not loiter at the store or even Valley Ave. Plaza. This lead to the confrontation.

“Very upset. I feel like it was unnecessary. I feel violated.” Clark said.

The store closed Thursday for employee training.

Community activist Carlos Chaverst held a news conference in front of the store.

“We need not just this Subway to do some training. We need all Subways to do some training of their employees,” Chaverst said.

Trent Evans and Matt Starr with Subway released the following statement:

We are very upset that this happened and it does not reflect our core value to respect every individual. We welcome all guests to our restaurant and given the unacceptable behavior of the manager, she no longer works for us. We take this very seriously and have suspended operations until the staff has completed retraining in proper guest interaction.

