AL girl enrolls in online school to avoid bullying

Birmingham police are investigating what led to two people being found dead in their Birmingham home.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating what led to two people being found dead in their Birmingham home.More >>
An Alabama girl was bullied so badly at school, her mother looked for a different way to teach her child. We're on your side with a look at how one online school changed the girl's life, and the options available for your child.More >>
An Alabama girl was bullied so badly at school, her mother looked for a different way to teach her child. We're on your side with a look at how one online school changed the girl's life, and the options available for your child.More >>
A confrontation at a Subway restaurant on Valley Ave. in Birmingham lead to a manager being fired and more training for other employees.More >>
A confrontation at a Subway restaurant on Valley Ave. in Birmingham lead to a manager being fired and more training for other employees.More >>
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is working on a plan to have school resource officers at every county school.More >>
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is working on a plan to have school resource officers at every county school.More >>
A new study shows Alabama ranking 21 when it comes to states with the most student debt. We're on your side with ways your can face it head-on. Financial advisors said the key to tackling your student debt is to get organized and jump in.More >>
A new study shows Alabama ranking 21 when it comes to states with the most student debt. We're on your side with ways your can face it head-on. Financial advisors said the key to tackling your student debt is to get organized and jump in.More >>