JeffCo Sheriff's Office hopes to have SROs at all county schools

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is working on a plan to have school resource officers at every county school.

There will be SROs at all high schools and middle schools when classes start next week - but not at elementary schools. Those schools will be covered by floater SROs.

“Everyone of those schools deserve to be protected,” Hale said.

Hale is working with the Jefferson County Personnel Board to allow him to hire retired sheriff deputies on a nine-month contract.

“I think it gives parents an extra added security feeling to know there are SRO’s there,” said Jefferson County School superintendent Craig Pouncey.

