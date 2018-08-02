Tim Allen: Expect centrist 'Last Man,' not vocal Trump fan - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tim Allen: Expect centrist 'Last Man,' not vocal Trump fan

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Tim Allen participates in the "Last Man Standing" panel during the Fox Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Tim Allen participates in the "Last Man Standing" panel during the Fox Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Christoph Sanders, from left, Jonathan Adams, Jordan Masterson, Amanda Fuller, Nancy Travis, Tim Allen, executive producer/showrunner/writer Kevin Abbott, executive producer Becky Clements and executive producer/wr... (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Christoph Sanders, from left, Jonathan Adams, Jordan Masterson, Amanda Fuller, Nancy Travis, Tim Allen, executive producer/showrunner/writer Kevin Abbott, executive producer Becky Clements and executive producer/wr...

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - "Last Man Standing" isn't rushing to pick up the "Roseanne" pro-Trump mantle when it starts life at its new network this fall.

Tim Allen, star of the comedy that was axed by ABC and picked up by Fox, said his character is a centrist who would support Trump administration policies that help his business.

But Mike Baxter probably isn't a vocal defender of President Donald Trump, Allen told TV critics Thursday.

Series producer Kevin Abbott said Allen's character is a conservative, but it's unlikely the show will address Trump one way or the other.

Allen chimed in teasingly, saying, "Oh yes, we will."

The comedian added that he's different than the character he plays on TV. For his own beliefs, Allen said, check out his Las Vegas stand-up act.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Reports: Oregon has pot oversupply, Colorado hits the mark

    Reports: Oregon has pot oversupply, Colorado hits the mark

    Thursday, August 2 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-08-02 20:30:07 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 8:04 PM EDT2018-08-03 00:04:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown as it is grown at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A new report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, by the state of Colorado sug...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown as it is grown at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A new report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, by the state of Colorado sug...
    Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market.More >>
    Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market.More >>

  • Rough governor's race highlights Tennessee primary election

    Rough governor's race highlights Tennessee primary election

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:18:34 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-08-03 00:03:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, participates in a gubernatorial candidate forum in Nashville, Tenn. While the two leading Democrats have been cordial in their race for their...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, participates in a gubernatorial candidate forum in Nashville, Tenn. While the two leading Democrats have been cordial in their race for their...
    Four candidates fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump face off in Republican primary for Tennessee governor.More >>
    Four candidates fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump face off in Republican primary for Tennessee governor.More >>

  • Abortion-rights activists brace for new wave of restrictions

    Abortion-rights activists brace for new wave of restrictions

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:43:47 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-08-02 23:43:31 GMT
    Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>
    Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly