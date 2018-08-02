Tim Allen: Expect centrist 'Last Man,' not vocal Trump fan

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Christoph Sanders, from left, Jonathan Adams, Jordan Masterson, Amanda Fuller, Nancy Travis, Tim Allen, executive producer/showrunner/writer Kevin Abbott, executive producer Becky Clements and executive producer/wr...

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Tim Allen participates in the "Last Man Standing" panel during the Fox Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - "Last Man Standing" isn't rushing to pick up the "Roseanne" pro-Trump mantle when it starts life at its new network this fall.

Tim Allen, star of the comedy that was axed by ABC and picked up by Fox, said his character is a centrist who would support Trump administration policies that help his business.

But Mike Baxter probably isn't a vocal defender of President Donald Trump, Allen told TV critics Thursday.

Series producer Kevin Abbott said Allen's character is a conservative, but it's unlikely the show will address Trump one way or the other.

Allen chimed in teasingly, saying, "Oh yes, we will."

The comedian added that he's different than the character he plays on TV. For his own beliefs, Allen said, check out his Las Vegas stand-up act.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.