Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State top preseason coaches' poll - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State top preseason coaches' poll

By The Associated Press

Defending national champion Alabama is a unanimous No. 1 in the preseason coaches' poll, with Clemson No. 2 and Ohio State No. 3.

The Crimson Tide received 61 one first-place votes from a panel of major-college coaches in the poll released Thursday. The Associated Press media poll will be released Aug. 20.

Alabama won its fifth national championship under coach Nick Saban last season, beating Georgia in overtime of the College Football Playoff national title game. The Bulldogs were ranked fourth by the coaches and Oklahoma was fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Washington, Wisconsin, Miami, Penn State and Auburn.

  Ohio State closes ranks as Meyer probe adds new scandal

    The Ohio State Buckeyes football coach appears to be in jeopardy of losing his job over the handling of a longtime assistant who has been accused of domestic violence.

  Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State top preseason coaches' poll

  Northside Methodist hopes for turnaround season

    Jason Hurst takes over a Northside Methodist football team coming off an 0-10 2017 season.
    The 2017 season was one Northside Methodist football fans, players, and coaches wanted to forget.

