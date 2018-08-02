Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State top preseason coaches' poll

She beat Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey 6-4, 6-2 Monday in North Carolina. Hartono is the first player in Rebel women's tennis history to win the NCAA Championship.More >>
Stadium cup sodas, which were previously in the $5-7 range, will now cost $3 for a 22-ounce and $4 for a 44-ounce. Bottled water in the 20-ounce size has been slashed in half from $4 to $2. Hot dogs, nacho trays and soft pretzels have been reduced by $3, going from $5 to $2.More >>
Mississippi State beat Ole Miss 7-5 Sunday afternoon to win their weekend series two game to one. The Bulldogs are now 17-16 for the season while the Rebels are 27-6.More >>
More than a few Bulldog fans were on campus Monday afternoon to see their maroon and white heroes. MSU suffered a heartbreaking loss Sunday night in the national championship game.More >>
Mississippi State officially announced the resignation of Andy Cannizaro as the Bulldog's head baseball coach Tuesday morning.More >>
The Ohio State Buckeyes football coach appears to be in jeopardy of losing his job over the handling of a longtime assistant who has been accused of domestic violence.More >>
By The Associated PressMore >>
The 2017 season was one Northside Methodist football fans, players, and coaches wanted to forget.More >>
Urban Meyer said he was not aware of a domestic violence incident involving an ex-assistant coach in 2015. A report released Wednesday says differently.More >>
