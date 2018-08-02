Ethics commission makes ruling in ethics complain against former B'ham mayor

The man who filed an ethics complaint against former Birmingham mayor William Bell says he is satisfied with the ruling of the state ethics commission.

Community activist Iva Williams alleged Bell called city employees to city hall before the runoff last year with Randall Woodfin. Williams said Bell told the employees they would lose their jobs if he lost.

The ethics commission came with a recommendation that the Jefferson County DA come with a fine. Some call the decision minor.

“Whenever our elected officials, whenever our appointed officials take advantage of their position there is nothing major and nothing is minor. Nothing is minor that is all major,” Williams said.

We're waiting to receive a reaction from Bell to the decision.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.