Friends say suspect in Bush's doctor's killing was a mystery - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Friends say suspect in Bush's doctor's killing was a mystery

(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f... (Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2000, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush waves as he leaves Methodist Hospital with his cardiologist, Mark Hausknecht, after a news conference in Houston. Hausknecht, who once treate... (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2000, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush waves as he leaves Methodist Hospital with his cardiologist, Mark Hausknecht, after a news conference in Houston. Hausknecht, who once treate...

By JUAN A. LOZANO
Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Friends and neighbors of a Houston man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors say much of the suspect's life was a mystery to them.

Joseph James Pappas' neighbors describe him as respectful and polite, but withdrawn.

The search continued Thursday for Pappas, whom authorities described as armed, dangerous and possibly suicidal.

State records show that the 62-year-old Pappas worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years and was a licensed real estate broker.

Houston police said they're looking into whether Pappas tried to sell various weapons online several days after the July 20 fatal shooting of Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

A spokeswoman for the hospital where Hausknecht worked says the facility is not aware of any previous threats that had been made against him.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Feds: Man posed as a prince to get explicit photos from boys

    Feds: Man posed as a prince to get explicit photos from boys

    Thursday, August 2 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-08-02 19:54:52 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 4:44 PM EDT2018-08-02 20:44:38 GMT
    Authorities say a Philadelphia man pretended to be a prince in an elaborate catfishing scheme to get young boys to send him explicit photographs.More >>
    Authorities say a Philadelphia man pretended to be a prince in an elaborate catfishing scheme to get young boys to send him explicit photographs.More >>

  • Man accused of threats to Congress, including GOP's Scalise

    Man accused of threats to Congress, including GOP's Scalise

    Thursday, August 2 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-08-02 18:53:08 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 6:28 PM EDT2018-08-02 22:28:20 GMT
    A western New York man accused of leaving threatening voicemails for two members of Congress has been arrested.More >>
    A western New York man accused of leaving threatening voicemails for two members of Congress has been arrested.More >>

  • Papa John's founder: I should be back as chain's public face

    Papa John's founder: I should be back as chain's public face

    Thursday, August 2 2018 3:14 AM EDT2018-08-02 07:14:07 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 6:23 PM EDT2018-08-02 22:23:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...

    Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.

    More >>

    Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly