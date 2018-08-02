AL Medicaid work requirement enters comment period phase

The Alabama Department of Medicaid has proposed adding work requirements for able-bodied parents or caretaker relatives to stay on Medicaid. That would affect around 75,000 people, including stay-at-home moms.

One organization call these requirements a ”work penalty” that will result in thousands losing Medicaid and still not receiving health insurance from an employer.

As of this past Monday, the state is in a "comment period" where Alabamians can give their feedback about possible work requirements. Then the federal government will review them.

We've reached out to the Medicaid Dept., which has declined an on-camera interview. However, the department is expected to release a statement.

Coming up, we're talking to officials with Alabama Arise, which is adamantly against the work requirements.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.