Man allegedly breaks into Shelby Co. school, stays for 2 days

Authorities are investigating a odd burglary case at Vincent Elementary School.
Cindy Warner with Shelby County School says a man broke into the school on July 6 and was discovered July 8. Walker says the man was within the school for two days.
The man reportedly broke into the school through a window. Walker said the broken window was discovered by a staff member, who found the man after investigating the scene. The man was arrested.
Vincent Police Chief James Srygley confirms a man was removed from the school several weeks ago.
