Fox exec: Up to 'Simpsons' creators to handle Apu criticism

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Fox says it trusts the creators of "The Simpsons" to handle the show's depiction of Indian shop owner Apu, which has drawn fire as a racist stereotype.

Fox Television Group CEO Dana Walden said Thursday that executive producer James Brooks and his team will handle their approach to the character in the best way for the animated series.

Walden told a TV critics' meeting Thursday that the show's creators treat the characters with respect and it should be their call.

A recent documentary, "The Problem With Apu," triggered a wave of complaints from fellow South Asians about Apu. They said the character leads to bullying, self-loathing and embarrassment.

