FIRST ALERT: Rising temperatures, afternoon storms to end week

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: The axis of heavier-organized rain has shifted to the east of our coverage area. Therefore, the flash flood watch has expired. You may have noticed that it is feeling incredibly muggy and humid. We still have lots of moisture in the air and this could fuel some isolated pop-up showers and storms through this evening. This muggy weather will linger through tonight, with lows near 70 degrees. I would also check in with Mickey in the morning for an update on visibility. Patchy dense fog will likely develop during the early morning hours.

WHAT TO EXPECT FRIDAY: Tomorrow is going to be another mostly dry day, with the more typical isolated storms and showers in the afternoon. The heat will continue to build, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. The moisture levels won’t change much, so this will have a big impact on comfort levels by increasing the heat index.

THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: The upper-level trough that has kept us in the recent soggy pattern will lift out this weekend. There will be a lingering disturbance to our southwest, producing heavier rain over Louisiana. I know we haven’t seen quite as much rain over West Alabama this week, but this may enhance the chance for some afternoon pop-ups over our western counties Saturday. I still think you will have plenty of time to get out to the pool or work in the yard. We are keeping rain chances around 40 percent for Saturday and this wet weather should be mostly limited to the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be an even drier day as a high-pressure ridge begins to take hold across the region. This will set the stage for periods of sunshine for Sunday and Monday, with isolated afternoon storms, and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Long range data is hinting at another upper air trough setting up over the region by the middle of next week. If this verifies, we will be talking about another big increase in rain chances starting on Tuesday. We will be posting updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App and J-P will have more specifics starting at 4 p.m. on WBRC.

