Feds: Man posed as a prince to get explicit photos from boys - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Feds: Man posed as a prince to get explicit photos from boys

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Federal authorities say a Philadelphia man pretended to be a prince in an elaborate catfishing scheme to get young boys to send him explicit photographs of themselves.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports 49-year-old David Milliner pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges during a court hearing Thursday.

Prosecutors say Milliner claimed he was a man named Prince Daniel David DeRothschild and used photos of Michael Jackson's nephew, T.J. Jackson, to fool his victims.

They say he claimed to live in a mansion and be close friends with Prince, George Clooney and Nicki Minaj.

Prosecutors say he convinced at least five boys he met online to send photos of themselves.

Milliner faces a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted. His attorney declined to comment Thursday.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 911 call amid training at base sets off active shooter fears

    911 call amid training at base sets off active shooter fears

    Thursday, August 2 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-08-02 18:21:45 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-08-02 20:15:53 GMT
    Federal authorities say they're responding to reports of an active shooter at an Air Force base in Ohio, and the base is on lockdown.More >>
    Federal authorities say they're responding to reports of an active shooter at an Air Force base in Ohio, and the base is on lockdown.More >>

  • Video shows Detroit cop beating naked woman in hospital

    Video shows Detroit cop beating naked woman in hospital

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-08-02 16:32:06 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-08-02 20:14:50 GMT
    A Detroit police officer has been suspended after cellphone video emerged showing him beating a naked, unarmed woman inside an emergency room triage unit as three other officers restrained her.More >>
    A Detroit police officer has been suspended after cellphone video emerged showing him beating a naked, unarmed woman inside an emergency room triage unit as three other officers restrained her.More >>

  • Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:43:51 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-08-02 20:14:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...
    CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social...More >>
    CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly