Sanders won't dispute claim that media is 'enemy' of people - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sanders won't dispute claim that media is 'enemy' of people

By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has refused to break with the president and say she does not think the news media is the "enemy" of the American people.

Sanders was pressed on the question Thursday by CNN correspondent Jim Acosta during a White House briefing.

In a heated exchange, Sanders listed a litany of complaints against the press and blamed the media for inflaming tensions in the country.

The exchange came hours after the president's eldest daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, said in an interview that she does not view the news media as "the enemy of the people," breaking with her father.

Acosta later walked out of the briefing in protest. Another reporter quickly filled his seat.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Active shooter reported at Air Force base in Ohio

    Active shooter reported at Air Force base in Ohio

    Thursday, August 2 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-08-02 18:21:45 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 3:06 PM EDT2018-08-02 19:06:20 GMT
    Federal authorities say they're responding to reports of an active shooter at an Air Force base in Ohio, and the base is on lockdown.More >>
    Federal authorities say they're responding to reports of an active shooter at an Air Force base in Ohio, and the base is on lockdown.More >>

  • Video shows Detroit cop beating naked woman in hospital

    Video shows Detroit cop beating naked woman in hospital

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-08-02 16:32:06 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 3:06 PM EDT2018-08-02 19:06:18 GMT
    A Detroit police officer has been suspended after cellphone video emerged showing him beating a naked, unarmed woman inside an emergency room triage unit as three other officers restrained her.More >>
    A Detroit police officer has been suspended after cellphone video emerged showing him beating a naked, unarmed woman inside an emergency room triage unit as three other officers restrained her.More >>

  • Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:43:51 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 3:06 PM EDT2018-08-02 19:06:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...
    CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social...More >>
    CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly