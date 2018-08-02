Johnathan Cyprien has torn ACL, Titans may look at Eric Reid - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Johnathan Cyprien has torn ACL, Titans may look at Eric Reid

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee safety Johnathan Cyprien will miss the season with a torn left ACL, and coach Mike Vrabel says veteran Eric Reid is among the safeties the Titans want to look at as a potential replacement.

Cyprien left practice Wednesday after grabbing at his left knee. He walked to the locker room with trainers. Vrabel announced after practice Thursday that Cyprien tore his ACL.

The Titans have Kendrick Lewis and Demontre Hurst among the other options at safety on the roster.

Vrabel says the Titans are in the process of trying to bring in Reid along with other safeties for a workout. Reid, one of the players who kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality, has been out of work since playing out his contract with San Francisco.

Cyprien signed a four-year deal last season. He started 10 games after dealing with an injured hamstring last year.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Man who swiped shark says he's 'activist, not a criminal'

    Man who swiped shark says he's 'activist, not a criminal'

    Thursday, August 2 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-08-02 14:14:42 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-08-02 18:48:42 GMT
    The man accused of swiping a shark from a San Antonio-area aquarium says he did so because he was concerned about the sea creature's wellbeing.More >>
    The man accused of swiping a shark from a San Antonio-area aquarium says he did so because he was concerned about the sea creature's wellbeing.More >>

  • Video shows Detroit cop beating naked woman in hospital

    Video shows Detroit cop beating naked woman in hospital

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-08-02 16:32:06 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-08-02 18:48:01 GMT
    A Detroit police officer has been suspended after cellphone video emerged showing him beating a naked, unarmed woman inside an emergency room triage unit as three other officers restrained her.More >>
    A Detroit police officer has been suspended after cellphone video emerged showing him beating a naked, unarmed woman inside an emergency room triage unit as three other officers restrained her.More >>

  • Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:43:51 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-08-02 18:47:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...
    CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social...More >>
    CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly