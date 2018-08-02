Jane Fonda honored at Michigan film festival amid protests - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Jane Fonda has been honored with a lifetime achievement award at a northern Michigan film festival founded by Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Moore.

The actress, author and political activist accepted the award Wednesday at the 14th annual Traverse City Film Festival, where she screened her HBO documentary "Jane Fonda in Five Acts." Fonda also held a panel discussion with Moore in which she discussed gender equality, her concerns about President Donald Trump's administration and her activism.

Fonda and her "Grace and Frankie" co-star Lily Tomlin campaigned in Michigan last week to call for raising the minimum wage for tipped employees.

Dozens of Vietnam War veterans protested the festival over Fonda's anti-war activism in the 1970s.

Veteran Calvin Murphy said protestors wanted Fonda to know that they haven't "forgotten what she did."

