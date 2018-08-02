Parks' letter about '57 bombing purchased by targeted couple

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A letter written by Rosa Parks describing the 1957 bombing of neighbors' home has been purchased at auction by the couple who were targeted in the attack.

Alabama State University announced that the Rev. Robert Graetz and his wife Jeannie purchased the letter by Parks describing the bombing of their home.

The couple was targeted because they were one of the few white supporters of the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the civil rights movement.

Graetz was the pastor of the mostly African-American Trinity Lutheran Church in Montgomery. Their home was bombed twice.

Parks was a friend of the Graetzes and lived across the street.

The couple plan to donate the letter to Alabama State University.

