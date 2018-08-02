Colorado police officer critically wounded in shootout - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Colorado police officer critically wounded in shootout

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A police officer is hospitalized after being critically wounded in a shootout in Colorado.

Colorado Springs police Chief Pete Carey says Officer Cem Duzel (Jem Duh-Zel) was among a group of officers who responded to a report of shots fired east of downtown about 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Carey says they found an armed suspect, there was an exchange of gunfire, and Duzel was wounded.

Authorities say the suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

At a news conference, Carey said it has been a difficult year for law enforcement and asked people to keep Duzel, his family and the department in their thoughts and prayers.

A sheriff's deputy was killed in a shootout in Colorado Springs in February, one of three Colorado officers killed in a five-week span.

