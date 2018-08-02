Jill: Tracking areas of heavy rain impacting east Alabama

Wettest and coolest weather will occur across east Alabama Thursday. Despite the fact that there is no longer a flash flood watch in effect, localized flooding is still possible to the east. Remember to avoid any flooded roadways! Isolated afternoon showers and storms develop and temperatures rise into the middle and upper 80s.



There is a slight chance early for showers tonight and then it will be quiet. This is good news for those heading down to Oak Mountain to see Pentatonix.



The data shows lower rain chances going into the weekend. I have a slight chance on Friday, muggy conditions and highs in the upper 80s.



Instead of 60 percent chance of rain on Saturday, I have d ropped it to 40 percent coverage during the afternoon hours. I think the weather will be good though for those checking out the big fireworks display at the Barons game.



On Sunday, we heat up and only see a few showers and storms form.



Hot temperatures and widely scattered rain chances persist into early next week and then spike by late week.



Tracking areas of heavy rain to the east on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

