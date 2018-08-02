Angels' Mike Trout out of lineup vs. Rays with sore wrist - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Angels' Mike Trout out of lineup vs. Rays with sore wrist

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) gets tagged out by Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Matt Duffy while trying to steal third base during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) gets tagged out by Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Matt Duffy while trying to steal third base during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is out of the lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays because of a sore right wrist.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said the center fielder "tweaked" the wrist while sliding during a stolen base attempt of third base in the first inning of Wednesday night's 7-2 loss to the Rays.

"When I slid into third base, I caught my hand," Trout said Thursday. "Kind of weird. Felt like I just jammed it pretty bad. We taped it and tried to do as much as we could during the game yesterday. But when I woke up it was pretty sore."

Trout had X-rays on Wednesday and an MRI exam planned for Thursday.

"I was definitely thinking about it (Wednesday night)," Trout said. "I didn't really feel it at the plate, but on deck warming up I could feel it with the weight of the bat."

Trout is hitting .309 with 30 homers, 60 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 109 games.

